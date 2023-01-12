spicywap in
Contract at Qualcomm, new grad. need opinions
Qualcomm (San Diego, CA)
Entry level Integration Test Engineer
9 month "contract to hire" (NO benefits, no relocation assistance, nothing other than hourly pay)
Pay: $43/hr (projected "salary" is ~$89,980)
"If converted/hired, $100k-105k", I was told.
Experience: combined internship (1.25yrs)
-6 month utilities internship
-6 month power gen/military defense internship
-3 months T-mobile internship
I came in contact w/ this recuiter as she messaged me on LinkedIn in the morning. She asked if we can call if I was interested. During our 1st phone call— same day, afternoon—she emailed me the job description + hourly rate which finally revealed that Qualcomm was the client company.
I asked if there was room for negotiation on hourly rate (since San Diego is expensive... plus I'll have to relocate +1000miles away w/ no assistance) Recuiter said that's what the client stated, so no. While we were on the phone, she told me to reply to the email, confirming the stated hourly rate. Everything happened so fast I didn't even have time to do my research but I didn't want the opportunity to slip by. Looking back I felt pretty rushed, should I take the offer? There is so many IFs since it's not a guarantee I'll get a Full-time offer and it's rough no having any basic benefits offered either. Also, all this "money-talk" was done before my 1st interview w/ hiring manager was even scheduled.
The nice part (even if I didnt get the FTE) would be that, wouldn't it look good on my resume even if I just had 9 months? what do you all think?
bringeeRecruiter
It's really common for agency recruiters to confirm compensation almost immediately. This is because agency comp is usually non-negotiable. The client company pays an hourly fee to the agency and the agency pays an hourly rate to you, but to make a profit, the client company's fee is higher than your hourly rate, of course, so there's not much room to move around. Additionally, agencies want to protect their reputation with client companies, so they want to avoid putting candidates through who have a risk of not accepting the offer in the end. The idea of a company using an agency is to hire contract workers, but also to vet all of the nitty gritty recruiting stuff first. You haven't fully committed to anything yet even by just replying to that email with the numbers, but it'll be hard to negotiate your rate since they have, in writing, that you were okay with it. It's unfortunately an effective tactic that agency recruiters use to put pressure on, like you said. Plenty of engineers go through contract roles and I don't see it much differently than a full time job as I'm looking at candidates, so I think it's still beneficial if you can swing it. But the rate and lack of benefits will be something you should definitely think about. If it's not do-able, then contract work might not be for you.
