Contract at Qualcomm, new grad. need opinions





Entry level Integration Test Engineer





9 month "contract to hire" (NO benefits, no relocation assistance, nothing other than hourly pay)





Pay: $43/hr (projected "salary" is ~$89,980)

"If converted/hired, $100k-105k", I was told.





Experience: combined internship (1.25yrs)

-6 month utilities internship

-6 month power gen/military defense internship

-3 months T-mobile internship





I came in contact w/ this recuiter as she messaged me on LinkedIn in the morning. She asked if we can call if I was interested. During our 1st phone call— same day, afternoon—she emailed me the job description + hourly rate which finally revealed that Qualcomm was the client company.

I asked if there was room for negotiation on hourly rate (since San Diego is expensive... plus I'll have to relocate +1000miles away w/ no assistance) Recuiter said that's what the client stated, so no. While we were on the phone, she told me to reply to the email, confirming the stated hourly rate. Everything happened so fast I didn't even have time to do my research but I didn't want the opportunity to slip by. Looking back I felt pretty rushed, should I take the offer? There is so many IFs since it's not a guarantee I'll get a Full-time offer and it's rough no having any basic benefits offered either. Also, all this "money-talk" was done before my 1st interview w/ hiring manager was even scheduled.





The nice part (even if I didnt get the FTE) would be that, wouldn't it look good on my resume even if I just had 9 months? what do you all think?

Qualcomm (San Diego, CA)