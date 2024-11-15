JPMC vs RR New grad

Poll

Okay I'm graduating in may I got two offers one for Rolls Royce in Indianapolis IN and JP Morgan in Columbus OH





JPMC is for a software engineering program for 2 years

RR is a engineering development program (Hardware/software) 2 years





Which one do I pick I do want to break into big tech one day which one would look best

JPMC 85K base 10k bonus

RR 70K





only considering RR because of potential to get security clearance can open up some opportunities

I visited the city and did not like it





I'm leaning more towards JPMC because of better pay and proximity to home