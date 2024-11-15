leve1UP in  
JPMC vs RR New grad

Okay I'm graduating in may I got two offers one for Rolls Royce in Indianapolis IN and JP Morgan in Columbus OH

JPMC is for a software engineering program for 2 years
RR is a engineering development program (Hardware/software) 2 years 

Which one do I pick I do want to break into big tech one day which one would look best 
JPMC 85K base 10k bonus
RR 70K 

only considering RR because of potential to get security clearance can open up some opportunities 
I visited the city and did not like it 

I'm leaning more towards JPMC because of better pay and proximity to home

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer  
I agree with you on JPMC. I think, overall, JPMC would be a better name on your resume and its proximity to home + the fact that you didn't like the RR city would lead to a more stable experience and make it easier for you to push harder at work and learn what you can
1

