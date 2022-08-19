harshmogul in
Have you ever considered doing 2 jobs remotely at once?
Been hearing some crazy stories how people stack up 2 or more jobs and work both of them for double the paycheck. Ive seen FAQs and guides for how to successfully 2x and navigate different situations from when you onboard to how you shape your LinkedIn etc.
Would you ever consider it? How would you go about it? Would you only do it for certain roles? Do you think its ethical?
Vr356xgData Scientist
Ethics aside. 2 FT jobs wont be suitable for roles which are sprint and deliverables driven. Heck, with continuous projects , its difficult to complete things 9-5
19g615l1zb3jl1Networking Engineer
How does ethics even apply in this situation, we live in a capitalistic society where working is incentivized and competitive markets play out.
If we want to continue to keep employees on board at companies than incentives need to be as such.
