Think the “one git commit a week maybe” era for tech is over?

Even companies like Google are hammering down on employee productivity now given folks have been coasting and collecting a monthly check over the last decade. I think that the chillax and "working hard is optional" type culture is going to go away. Now its all about delivering product and profits.





I feel like these big companies' hard stances set a precedent. All for it, since it trims out all the people who aren't willing to work hard and do what it takes to actually contribute to the success of a business. Think it's going to weed these people out, or do you think this will manifest elsewhere in the tech industry and the good times, bad times cycle will continue.