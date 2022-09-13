Glassdoor Salary Estimates

Trying to understand how glassdoor is estimating salaries.





Let's take Google's Software Engineer salaries as an example. When looking at the results for "Any Experience" the salary is 205k but then when you choose "0-1 Years" the salary is 227k. Shouldn't the "Any Experience" salary be higher than for "0-1 Years" because the former should contain salaries for people with >0 years of experience? Unless "Any Experience" means no experience on glassdoor