Harvard vs MIT vs Stanford





I am studying Computer Science (focus Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) and will be doing a 6-month research fellowship in Deep Learning & Computer Vision in the summer of 2024.





Now the question:

Suppose you had acceptances from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford and Cambridge:

Which of the universities would you choose & why? Or would you make it even more specific depending on the supervising prof/lab?





I am especially interested in

- Contacts to the industry

- Prestige of the university for job applications in industry in US/UK/Switzerland/Germany

- Prestige of the university for PhD applications (possibly to university or industry)

- High research quality & prestige at top conferences e.g. CVPR









In the long term or after the stay I would like to work in industry in USA/UK/Switzerland/Germany. Maybe, I would like to do a PhD in one of the 4 countries beforehand.

The main focus of the future job should be research & development, but I am also not averse to management careers with trainee programs. Exciting industries for me are:

- Tech (Google, Meta, Nvidia, ...)

- Automotive (German OEMs and others with focus on autonomous driving)

- Medicine (e.g. companies with focus on medical imaging, etc)

- Finance (high frequency trading, possibly investment banking, venture capital, private equity, ...)









I know there are a lot of rankings & forums online, but would really appreciate some insights from you guys here. Some of you may even have been at one of the universities, are now profs, department heads or recruiters and can assess the questions for other reasons.





Thank you very much!

PS: If other universities or research institutes are even more relevant for my mentioned goals, I am also happy to receive answers about them (e.g. NUS, NTU, ETH, TUM, University of Tuebingen, Max Planck Institute, research from companies a la Facebook AI, Disney Research, ...).

Hi everyone,