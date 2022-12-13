Natalie Williams in  
Technical Recruiter  

Open to Work! Seeking Sr Recruiter role

Tech Sourcing Recruiter @ Google until 12/19/22 (1-year Contract Completion Date)


Seeking my next Recruiter role!


  • Recruiter - 9+ YOE
  • Project Management - 11 YOE
  • Marketing - 11 YOE
  • Tech - ex-Google, ex-Microsoft, ex-Amazon
  • DEI - I had the privilege of working for The Tulalip Tribes of WA for 5 years, serving the Native American community as a recruiter.
  • Sourcing - ATS, LinkedIn Recruiter, boolean strings, social media etc.
  • Screening - Phone Screens
  • Hiring Manager - Intake meetings to evaluate new requisitions, understand team needs and goals for hiring a new team member.
  • Candidate - Engage, educate along the way about processes, timelines, answer questions, etc. Always provide an exceptional candidate experience!
  • Culture - I always strive to understand and embody company culture in the workplace and outside of work.
  • Confidentiality - Top priority for the business and the candidate as well.
  • Goals - I work hard to meet and exceed assigned recruiting goals in order for the greater team to succeed!
  • Remote - Remote work preferred. I have been working remote for Tech companies since 2020.
  • Salary - Negotiable
