Natalie Williams in
Open to Work! Seeking Sr Recruiter role
Tech Sourcing Recruiter @ Google until 12/19/22 (1-year Contract Completion Date)
Seeking my next Recruiter role!
- Recruiter - 9+ YOE
- Project Management - 11 YOE
- Marketing - 11 YOE
- Tech - ex-Google, ex-Microsoft, ex-Amazon
- DEI - I had the privilege of working for The Tulalip Tribes of WA for 5 years, serving the Native American community as a recruiter.
- Sourcing - ATS, LinkedIn Recruiter, boolean strings, social media etc.
- Screening - Phone Screens
- Hiring Manager - Intake meetings to evaluate new requisitions, understand team needs and goals for hiring a new team member.
- Candidate - Engage, educate along the way about processes, timelines, answer questions, etc. Always provide an exceptional candidate experience!
- Culture - I always strive to understand and embody company culture in the workplace and outside of work.
- Confidentiality - Top priority for the business and the candidate as well.
- Goals - I work hard to meet and exceed assigned recruiting goals in order for the greater team to succeed!
- Remote - Remote work preferred. I have been working remote for Tech companies since 2020.
- Salary - Negotiable
