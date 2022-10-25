1 YOE w/ MS in DS what should I expect for TC from first job

Hello,





This is my first post on levels so lets see how this goes.

Im about to graduate with a MS in DS and i have a BS in CS. i have worked a 2 1yr long part time data science roles(so i say combined is ab a years worth of full time experience as i worked 20-30hrs a week). I was wondering what i should expect from my first job in terms of TC?

I have 1 offer currently for 70 and i would have to relocate to an expensive city which would really eat into my pay as rent is sky high. Does this compensation sound fair?