What does it take for a CS PhD student to get a non research internship?

A valid concern is whether or not CS PhD students are considered over qualified for positions when competing for Data Science, ML Engineering, Software Engineering, internship positions with Master's students and/or Bachelor's.





A key detail is that the graduation year, most often than not, for CS PhD students is 2-3 years down the line.





PhD is not a soft process and it does require the latest technology expertise and being capable of working in high intense and fast paced environments, thus PhD students are as skillful as any Master's student.





It is understandable that one or two research papers are not closely related with the ability of dealing with daily tickets, but yet again publications should be treated from HR as a rewarded holistic work that showcase both the soft and hard skills of the candidate.





Personally, I do not understand skill wise, why CS PhD are considered less capable.





The market seems to be crashed but maybe this is an excuse for many people that haven't found an internship opportunity yet.