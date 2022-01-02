Remote-native companies: signs and names

Hey folks, Zuhayeer posted a good tweet today that got me thinking, what are some good signals for a remote-native company?





Also, can anyone list some example companies that fit the bill?





Happy New Years!





> At a glance every remote company seems the same But a transitioned remote company comes from the perspective of copy / pasting in-office activities online (ie meetings, happy hours, etc) whereas a remote native company thinks about things completely anew (async, writing, Looms)