Remote-native companies: signs and names
Hey folks, Zuhayeer posted a good tweet today that got me thinking, what are some good signals for a remote-native company?
Also, can anyone list some example companies that fit the bill?
Happy New Years!
> At a glance every remote company seems the same But a transitioned remote company comes from the perspective of copy / pasting in-office activities online (ie meetings, happy hours, etc) whereas a remote native company thinks about things completely anew (async, writing, Looms)
GitLab. Incredible remote company before all the hype. Their handbook is amazing (I believe the handbook came to be directly as a result of being remote first): https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/
