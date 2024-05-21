Tech Guy in
Joining more communities on Levels fyi app
I might be missing something very simple here, but can someone tell me how to join more communities/groups on this app? Right now I can only create posts in the communities that I joined during sign up initially. I want to join more.
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hey, totally our fault, we're actually just missing this feature on mobile at the moment. But you can go and do it on web at https://levels.fyi/community Since our Tech channel is the most concentrated right now, we've prioritized having discussion there, but plan to add discovery soon.
