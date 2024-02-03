Help: What are the best internship?

Subject: Seeking Guidance on Internship Opportunities and Career Development Hi there, I'm currently navigating the app and would appreciate insights on high-paying internships in Switzerland and Dubai. Additionally, I'm curious about the most valuable experiences to enhance my CV/resume and ways to both learn and cover living expenses. Currently interning as a Program Manager at Amazon Dublin with a monthly stipend of €3000 and a relocation stipend of $1100, I'm open to various internship roles (BA, PM, Consultant, ect). I'm pursuing a Master's in Management from a top 3 institution in France, ranked top 5 globally. I am not sur if I should target MBB firms, stay at Amazon, go to Google or join a start up... Your guidance would be greatly appreciated! Thank you, A380