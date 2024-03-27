charizard in
Value of master's from ETH Zurich
I will receive an NYU CS degree in 2 months but don't have a job offer yet. I have gotten into this master's program though I worry not many in the US know the brand.
Is it worth getting a MSc from ETH Zurich to specialize in ML?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
It might not be a super recognizable brand name, but any recruiter worth their weight would look into it and realize it's a legitimate university. You should be fine to move forward with it.
