charizard in  
Computer Science at New York University 

Value of master's from ETH Zurich

I will receive an NYU CS degree in 2 months but don't have a job offer yet. I have gotten into this master's program though I worry not many in the US know the brand.


Is it worth getting a MSc from ETH Zurich to specialize in ML?

2
1548
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
It might not be a super recognizable brand name, but any recruiter worth their weight would look into it and realize it's a legitimate university. You should be fine to move forward with it.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482