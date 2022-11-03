Data Science Master Thesis - Advice on topic

I am about to graduate from my mathematics masters degree with focus on data science and as a final project I have to write a thesis for 6 months. We are more or less free to choose a topic for that, I just need to find an appropriate advisor from the university.

However, I feel so overwhelmed by the possible areas I could write, so I wanted to ask this community for advice as I would also like to learn something and use that thesis as a good entry for my career as well. Do you see any topic which might be high demand right now?

Thanks for your support!