Do startups award equity every year?
I have what's probably a simple question if someone can help me!
Say that a private startup gives an employee 0.1% equity in the company. Is the company expected to add to the employees' equity every year like big tech company do with stocks?
johnSoftware Engineer
Something to keep in mind with startups is the exercise window. At a lot of companies, if you leave, you have to exercise within 3 months of departure or forfeit your options. Would ask the company what their exercise window looks like
RocketUserSoftware Engineer
Where would you sell those options if the company is not public?
