EU remote first engineering roles?
Hi there!
I've been thinking recently about making a job change to a full remote position as a frontend engineer with 4 yoe but it feels like it's really tough finding proper companies or startups within europe hiring remotely?
Can anyone help and give me some insights on how to approach this?
Much appreciated!
TC: 🥜
dar1980Program Manager
a lot of companies offer hybrid in writing in Europe, that can mean anything from appearing in the office weekly to yearly.... you should also talk to a recruitment company with your specifics, plenty of jobs out there. but depending on where you live they may not be on your go to sites
