HubSpot laying off 500 employees or 7%
HubSpot is among the latest to be affected by layoffs
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/01/31/business/cambridge-software-company-hubspot-cuts-7-percent-workforce/
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Another big layoff week. Paypall laying off 7% / 2000 people Workday laying off 3% / 525 people Confluent laying off 8% / 220 people https://newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2023-01-31-Update-on-Our-Transformation https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/31/workday-lays-off-employees-but-will-grow-head-count.html https://www.sfchronicle.com/tech/article/another-half-dozen-tech-firms-announce-layoffs-17744977.php
