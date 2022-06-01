lhjaef889al in
To sit or not to sit on offers?
I heard that meta is pausing offers soon. Can anyone confirm?
5
1025
Sort by:
uala05qh6Human Resources
Pausing offers on 6/9 until further notice. Seems like the slow down has come to a halt. If you have an offer, accept it now otherwise it will likely be rescinded.
2
Iwuuz282kaMobile Software Engineer
Yeah, certain roles are being frozen altogether starting next week or the week after. Gotta ride out the recession and see where things settle at.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,363