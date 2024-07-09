Dex001 in
Any ideas for LLM selection for RAG
We've been developing an enterprise RAG that answers questions based on sensitive data. So, Is there any better LLM which perform well for RAG and that can be hosted on AWS servers.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
There's many sites that show rankings of LLM's have you looked at these? They often rank LLM's by task so you can see which task is most relevant. Example: https://huggingface.co/spaces/open-llm-leaderboard/open_llm_leaderboard
Dex001Web Development (Front-End)
Will look into it👍🏼
