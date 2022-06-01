vwoi811 in
Career pivot q: To PM or not to PM
Thinking about pivoting into product management because I want more influence on the direction product. I'm an owner rn and I kinda hate backlog. I want more strategy work, getting to understand partners, and finding new opportunities to grow the business.
Any experience pivoting into PM from other roles? Curious how your company defines the difference (if at all lol).
ywqd9Technical Program Manager
PO is just a subset of PM so just change your title on LinkedIn and brand yourself that way. What are they gonna do about it? 🤷♂️
