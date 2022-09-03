sekhar1260 in
Google: How do someone get hired for Engineering Manager role in Google? What is the preparation required?
bluelagoonSoftware Engineering Manager at Facebook
I successfully passed the interviews for an L7 EM position at Google. Here's what I found most useful: * https://youtu.be/Yk5XC6ZMsf8 to know what kind of skills they are looking for * igotanoffer.com for mock interviews. You have to pay but they're extremely good - you get feedback from ex-Google. What they say is true - you can buy a higher number of mock interviews at a reduced price and if you don't use them you get refunded. * algoexpert.io for system design materials * tryexponent.com - I paid for the full access * System design: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08CMF2CQF https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/1736049119 They also have a Discord community that you can access if you buy the book For coding, I can't say as I did not have coding interviews for L7 but I hear leetcode premium is amazing.
