SWE Intern - Google - Referral (interviewing for the second time)
Hey everyone,
I'm a grad student at a top 10 US school. I cleared all technical rounds and got an internship at Google last year (for summer'22), but I had to refuse due to personal issues. I'm interested in applying again, this time for summer'23. Wanted to ask if there's anyone who's willing to refer me?
Thanks!
L319uj1nybYSoftware Engineer
Not sure how referrals work on here since you can't DM, but if you have a proxy email or something, that could help make connection
duckworthlewisComputer Science
Hey, thanks for commenting. Sure, I can share my proxy email on this thread if you're willing to refer me. Thanks again.
