Whats a reasonable compensation for a SWE with 3 years of experience?
I am a Full Stack SWE with a little over 3 years of experience. My total compensation is about $220k now. I am planning to look for a new job to get a higher compensation and I'd also like to work at a FAANG company. Ideally i'd like to make at least 15% more than I currently do. How difficult is it to get an offer for $250k given my level of experience?
SushiSoftware Engineer
With your experience level, it shouldn't be hard. It all comes down to how you interview and negotiate. I've seen good testimonies from the negotiation service from levels
