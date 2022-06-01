company Name Vs Experience

I am about to graduate in July with my BS from BYUI and an looking for a fullstack software engineer position. I've heard soms people emphasise the need to be at the right company - somewhere recognizable- even if the position isnt what im looking for. My personal (maybe ideallic) opinion is that the experience I gain will be more valuable than the name that I work for. What has your experience been? Should I be looking for a crappier position to land the right company? Or should I focus on getting experience so I can end up at the right company?