19g615l09zc3h4 in
company Name Vs Experience
I am about to graduate in July with my BS from BYUI and an looking for a fullstack software engineer position. I've heard soms people emphasise the need to be at the right company - somewhere recognizable- even if the position isnt what im looking for. My personal (maybe ideallic) opinion is that the experience I gain will be more valuable than the name that I work for. What has your experience been? Should I be looking for a crappier position to land the right company? Or should I focus on getting experience so I can end up at the right company?
5
1793
Sort by:
BookitSoftware Engineer
One advice that i will always give to my younger self who is starting out of university: * Value experience over working on mediocre things in a company with a bigger brand * Value working with the ambitious individuals who are passionate about growing and pushing the needle * Value working in a environment where a healthy feedback sharing environment is there
4
aussiefairyflossHuman Resources
Great advice! I'd like to add that making sure you know whats important to you matters: - What kind of lifestyle do you want to live? - What level of income would you be satisfied with to help you live that life? - What kind of work would keep you motivated, especially when things get tough? Work should be something you are at least invested in a little because it helps you get what you want. Not everything of course, but as much as possible ideally.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482