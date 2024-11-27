Job Application





I am a .NET Full Stack Developer. With over 4 years of experience in designing, developing, and deploying scalable web applications, I am confident in my ability to contribute effectively to your team. I am specifically looking for opportunities in the USA with organizations that provide visa sponsorship.





During my career, I have worked extensively with technologies including C#, .NET Core, .NET MVC, Angular, TypeScript, Docker, and PostgreSQL. My responsibilities have included client communication, deployment pipeline management using Jenkins and Docker, and developing cost-effective solutions, such as optimizing mapping APIs, which earned me the Employee of the Year award at Amnex Infotechnology Pvt Ltd.





I would welcome the opportunity to discuss how my skills and experience align with the needs of your company. Please feel free to contact me at +917016983334 or jb718883@gmail.com













Thanks,

Bhavesh Joshi







