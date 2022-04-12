Early Career Engineer looking for advice

Hey all,

I’m an early career engineer at recently IPO’d, well known company (same tier as Stripe, Lyft). I really enjoyed my time here so far, but team politics (half our team left/fired, more leaving) and lack of growth opportunities are indicating that I should move out.





I have a few good, high profile projects to show for, but I’m at 1yr of experience. I’m wondering if I should wait to hit 2 years or start recruiting now? And at what point can I be considered for Senior positions? Was hoping to target FAANG or companies at Stripe Tier