Anyone has insights into Oracle DB team (seattlr location)? How is the culture and what is the expected TC range for IC5? What is the scope of IC5 @ Oracle?
Software Engineer
You can find some info on this page if you haven't already seen it- https://www.levels.fyi/company/Oracle/salaries/Software-Engineer/IC-5/ This one might be the closest based on yoe and loc- https://www.levels.fyi/offer.html?id=261a6df6-7523-5a21-aeea-36657a3a65dc 👀
