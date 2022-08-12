The case for a 4-day work week

The traditional approach to work needs a redesign, says economist Juliet Schor. She's leading four-day work week trials in countries like the US and Ireland, and the results so far have been overwhelmingly positive: from increased employer and customer satisfaction to revenue growth and lower turnover.





Making the case for a four-day, 32-hour work week (with five days of pay), Schor explains how this model for the future of work could address major challenges like burnout and the climate crisis -- and shares how companies and governments could work together to make it a reality. Over 4 million people quit their jobs EVERY MONTH of the year last year. People are tired of PIPs, "hustle and grind" culture, and feeling like commodities making politicians, c-suite execs, and investors richer than any of their families will ever be.





The research is overwhelmingly positive. When people are happy and feel as though their employers care about their lives, people are more productive, take care of themselves, and can enjoy the benefits of time with their families and friends. Productivity, efficiency, and the bottom-line are all up. For whatever reason, the same people who are against wfh are against 4-day work weeks. They want power and control. All I want is fair pay, time to do what makes me happy, and to be spoken to (and treated like) a person. I'm happy to offer my services to build things. Especially products that improve people's lives.