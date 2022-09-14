Diann town in
Microsoft internship referral
Hello everyone i am a jr product designer and i notice Microsoft has an internship for product design research i am looking for a referral for this . Please and thank you
There's an internal post right now at Microsoft talking about how the referral program isn't great. You should definitely apply on your own as soon as possible as you might have greater chances than just waiting for a referral.
Thank you for the advice I appreciate knowing that
