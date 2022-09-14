Diann town in  
UX Designer  

Microsoft internship referral

Hello everyone i am a jr product designer and i notice Microsoft has an internship for product design research i am looking for a referral for this . Please and thank you 
19g6ul43dbfwpProject Manager  
There's an internal post right now at Microsoft talking about how the referral program isn't great. You should definitely apply on your own as soon as possible as you might have greater chances than just waiting for a referral.
dUX Designer  
Thank you for the advice I appreciate knowing that

