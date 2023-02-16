Mark in
Where are experienced engineers looking for employment with all of the layoffs?
I'm a senior software engineer (~10 years exp.) with most of my experience being in Node/React. I've primarily worked in ecommerce, and most recently a large FinTech company.
With the recent layoffs in big tech, the market looks a bit saturated. What are some companies with interesting challenges that would be worth checking out?
bringee
I've made posts about this before, but a lot of my recruiting friends got snatched up by Fintech and Healthtech companies. I know you're already in fintech, but some healthtech companies that might be interesting are Salvo Health, Medisens, or Iterative Health
