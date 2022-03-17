QA Engineers in Big Tech

Question:

Is QA a sustainable career, and is it still viable to get into Big Tech as a QA? Or should I get ready to LC and transition into a Dev role eventually





Background:

I'm a QA Engineer at a small start-up in London, UK. I just got a job at a large cryptocurrency exchange for a significant pay bump + bonus + (pre-IPO) equity





I graduated with a non-CS engineering degree from a top 10 uni globally, and I've been in QA now for 3 years