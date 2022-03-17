19g616l0mnex6e in
QA Engineers in Big Tech
Question:
Is QA a sustainable career, and is it still viable to get into Big Tech as a QA? Or should I get ready to LC and transition into a Dev role eventually
Background:
I'm a QA Engineer at a small start-up in London, UK. I just got a job at a large cryptocurrency exchange for a significant pay bump + bonus + (pre-IPO) equity
I graduated with a non-CS engineering degree from a top 10 uni globally, and I've been in QA now for 3 years
3
2629
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Would suggest transitioning to a proper dev role. Your earning potential will be much higher. Many tech companies are phasing out QA roles in place of devs just integrating testing as part of their development.
5
jinyung2Software Engineer
How do you feel about this movement btw? Ive seen this happen in a couple places and was wondering if QA roles are really worth phasing out in the long run
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482