turtleLearn
Startup salary
Hi, would like to know opinion regarding startup salary. What is the salary expected from a company who is at series B.
Offer: Principal backend engineer
Base: 230k
Bonus: ~ 12k
Stock option: 60k vested in 4 yrs.
Stock values: $60k/yr with current valuation.
YOE- 12+
WLBSoftware Engineer
The number looks great. Is there a big increase compared with your current TC
turtleLearnSoftware Engineer
It will be salary cut in a sense.
