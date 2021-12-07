coffeepls in  
What advice would you give yourself freshman year

Like the title says, imagine you could go back to freshman year of college and give yourself advice about life/career stuff. What would you say? I'd say invest in $TSLA, BTC, and ETH!

Take classes with your friends, it's a serious cheat code. Also, build a ton of side projects with your friends: greatest way to learn, put something out in the real world, and iterate. And also an epic way to have some fun in college and find your lifelong friends. Wish I did more of it, those 2 am late nights working on stuff together in your college dorm room are the memories you'll end up never forgetting.
