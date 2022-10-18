TC for L5 Solution architect in Europe

Hi, I am joining Databricks as a solution architect (L5) next month in Europe. Databricks offered me 100k base + 12k bonus + 75k as RSUs. I have a feeling they slightly low bowled me, especially after checking levels fyi (ps: I did use the negotiation service, did not help me to improve my TC). Nevertheless I am happy to join them as I am a huge fan of Databricks and I love the role. But I was wondering if there is anyone here who could provide me with a representative range for the same role in European market as there are not enough data points about European market in levels.