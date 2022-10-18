TC for L5 Solution architect in Europe

Jmaverick in
Hi, I am joining Databricks as a solution architect (L5) next month in Europe. Databricks offered me 100k base + 12k bonus + 75k as RSUs. I have a feeling they slightly low bowled me, especially after checking levels fyi (ps: I did use the negotiation service, did not help me to improve my TC). Nevertheless I am happy to join them as I am a huge fan of Databricks and I love the role. But I was wondering if there is anyone here who could provide me with a representative range for the same role in European market as there are not enough data points about European market in levels.
Sounds low but good you are content with it. That’s what matters the most.
