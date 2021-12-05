Pikachu in
Ratings Agency to IB
I have a friend in equity research who recently transitioned from a ratings agency. He definitely wants to go to IB, particularly Goldman cuz of the crazy salary and bonuses. Has anyone made a transition like that? How hard would it be to get into IB from equity research? Thanks!
mayhemInvestment Banker
From my experience, the finance industry relies heavily on connections. If you've made a name for yourself, it's not hard to get into IB, regardless of where you come from. Honestly, most of my colleagues got into my firm due to nepotism. Harsh reality but I think anyone can use that to their advantage.
