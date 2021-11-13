New Laptop for WFH

My company is giving me some money to set up my WFH environment. I'm pretty clueless in terms of specs and such. But I know I want a laptop because I will be travelling quite frequently so I want to bring that with me. I know that I need/want at least 8GB ram but that's about it.

What's a laptop that you would recommend to me? My company is giving me $1100 (it's a lot of money but also not a lot at the same time) but I can also pitch in because I get to keep the laptop even after I leave the company.