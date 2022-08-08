Ravi Teja in
Indeed Final Interview Result
Hi
I had a final virtual interview with indeed last wednesday for a Manager Software Engineering Position, i have reached out to recruiter multiple times for an update but i have not heard back regarding the result of the interview any ideas on what i can do? Not hearing back from HR does it mean i did not get the offer
No, I think the main issue right now is that companies are dragging out the process until they are 100% sure they are not going to have to rescind an offer. Companies that did that a few weeks ago got slammed online so if they drag things out and ultimately dont make an offer, it looks/sounds better PR wise. Of course it sucks for job candidates but with the market being so volatile, companies are being way more conservative and crafty about how and when they extend offers.
