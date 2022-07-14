About to be PIP need advice

For various reasons, all of which are dumb I'm being setup to fail at my current company. I get the most difficult work, get no support, have to work with the most difficult teams, then my manager is unhappy with how quickly I get work done.





I've accepted that sooner or later I will be pushed out, the company is nothing amazing, tc is meh, what I'm wondering is what is the proceess. I believe im a few months from being put on a PIP, after that I'm not sure what happens. I'm planning to just grind LC, brush up on my system design then find a better job. Any advice welcome'd.





Edit: Forgot to mention I got a sign on bonus when I joined, and can't leave till October. Also I have a british passport so don't have any risks of having to leave the country for now.





TC: £100k

YOE: 10