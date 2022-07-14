19g616l14gq004 in  
About to be PIP need advice

For various reasons, all of which are dumb I'm being setup to fail at my current company. I get the most difficult work, get no support, have to work with the most difficult teams, then my manager is unhappy with how quickly I get work done.


I've accepted that sooner or later I will be pushed out, the company is nothing amazing, tc is meh, what I'm wondering is what is the proceess. I believe im a few months from being put on a PIP, after that I'm not sure what happens. I'm planning to just grind LC, brush up on my system design then find a better job. Any advice welcome'd.


Edit: Forgot to mention I got a sign on bonus when I joined, and can't leave till October. Also I have a british passport so don't have any risks of having to leave the country for now.


TC: £100k

YOE: 10

If you're not H1B, definitely sharpen up your resume and start interviewing elsewhere and getting your applications in. In terms of navigating the PIP itself, talk to your manager and ask for a bulleted list of clear expectations and improvements that you need to demonstrate. And simple put the effort in to hit those targets and (over)communicate them back to your manager. A lot of the time performance related issues is just a lack of visibility – you really do have to sell and market yourself.
Thats actually some great advice thanks. I'm hoenstly raised to never brag so I can see how at times my work might not be as valued, something I need to work on for sure. I think the issue is also greater then that, my work is very important, across the company people recongise it, and because of curcumstances I almost always do it alone. Honestly think my boss just dislikes me, never had anything like this before. Thanks again, I will work on making sure I'm more visible and sell my work better.
