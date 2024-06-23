Seeking job offer advice

Hi everyone,

I'm looking for some insights and advice regarding the average salary and career prospects for a junior analyst position in venture capital in London. Here's a bit about my background:

﻿﻿Education: Graduated in finance from a non-target business school.

﻿﻿Status: International student

Given this background, I've been offered a salary of £40,000 per year for a junior analyst role at a small fund in London. I'm trying to understand if this is a fair offer or if I should negotiate for more.

Additionally, I would like to know about the career prospects this job can offer. What different scenarios could allow me to move into higher positions within the venture capital industry? Any advice or insights would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks in advance!