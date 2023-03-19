19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Coding assessment
Please has anyone taken coding assessment for Hudson River trading ?If yes,please how did you prepare for the coding assessment ?What materials and tooics did you study?
dm2000
Very standard DSA coding assessment. 2 questions for which you get 60 minutes. If it’s on hacker rank like I remember, then HRT will evaluate you based of your GCA score. If you are below 810-820 the chances of them following up with you are pretty much 0. From my understanding those scores are above 99th percentile for GCA takers. Best of luck to you.
