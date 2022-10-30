OOzymandiasG in
McKinsey Green Card Sponsorship?
I just got an offer from McK as a summer BA in the US, and im looking to stay for long term (potentially). I am also an internation student so will need sponsorship.
Does anyone have any idea on McKinsey's green card sponsorship policies?
“U.S. immigration law provides aliens with a variety of ways to become lawful permanent residents (get a Green Card) through employment in the United States. These employment-based (EB) ‘preference immigrant’ categories include:
First preference (EB-1) – priority workers
Aliens with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics;
Outstanding professors and researchers; or
Certain multinational managers and executives.
Second preference (EB-2) – aliens who are members of the professions holding advanced degrees or who have exceptional ability (including requests for national interest waivers).
Third preference (EB-3) – skilled workers, professionals, or other workers.”
https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-eligibility/green-card-for-employment-based-immigrants