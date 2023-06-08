Deciding between offers

Recently graduated bachelors from university, currently based in Singapore. I received 2 offers, and i am thinking which one to choose.





1) Maven Securities, need to relocate to London. Base 75k bounds, discretionary bonus: 20k pounds, sign on bonus: 10k pounds, relocation: 8k pounds. After the first year, theres a 20% bump to base pay, and an additional bonus (prolly not high, likely just a few k pounds)





TC: 113k pounds





2) TikTok Singapore (no need to relocate): 7.7k SGD per month, targetted 3 months bonus, no sign on, no RSU.





TC: 115500 SGD





In terms of benefits, both offers daily lunch and what not. TikTok has a 2500SGD flexi plan for learning, maven has 1k pounds. TikTok has 18 days leave, Maven has 25 days of leave.





Main concern is the relocation and taxes and rental that i have to pay in london. Taking into account the 40% tax rate and paying 1500 pounds of rental per month, the pay between maven and tiktok (after tax) are somewhat the same