Flexport cutting 20% of staff
The layoff train continues with the latest company being Flexport announcing their workforce reduction: https://www.flexport.com/blog/flexport-co-ceos-note-to-employees/
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yikes. Not even 3 months ago they said they were going on a hiring spree and intended to double their engineers in 2023. https://www.reuters.com/business/logistics-startup-flexport-plans-hiring-spree-double-engineers-2023-2022-11-02/
TBirdSoftware Engineer
Yep, that was for the PR.
