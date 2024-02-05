Deepfake conference call convinces Hong Kong employee to wire out $25M

A Hong Kong-based worker from a global corporation transferred $25 million following participation in a video conference where every employee, including the Chief Financial Officer, was deepfaked. Initially wary due to a dubious email, the employee felt reassured during the video call with his "colleagues."





https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/law-and-crime/article/3250851/everyone-looked-real-multinational-firms-hong-kong-office-loses-hk200-million-after-scammers-stage?module=top_story&pgtype=homepage&firstTimeRegister=true





Is it just me or are scam texts / calls exponentially increasing for everyone overall? I've been getting dozens more impersonation messages.