Deepfake conference call convinces Hong Kong employee to wire out $25M
A Hong Kong-based worker from a global corporation transferred $25 million following participation in a video conference where every employee, including the Chief Financial Officer, was deepfaked. Initially wary due to a dubious email, the employee felt reassured during the video call with his "colleagues."
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/law-and-crime/article/3250851/everyone-looked-real-multinational-firms-hong-kong-office-loses-hk200-million-after-scammers-stage?module=top_story&pgtype=homepage&firstTimeRegister=true
Is it just me or are scam texts / calls exponentially increasing for everyone overall? I've been getting dozens more impersonation messages.
raspberryintSoftware Engineer
It's honestly getting out of hand, there needs to be a government mandated solution to this. If you get caught doing this it should be a felony.
refer61614Software Engineer
Pretty sure in this case it would be. What I want even more right now is the ability to stop robotexts and calls. Such a drain on society, one small wasted message at a time.
