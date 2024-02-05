undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Deepfake conference call convinces Hong Kong employee to wire out $25M

A Hong Kong-based worker from a global corporation transferred $25 million following participation in a video conference where every employee, including the Chief Financial Officer, was deepfaked. Initially wary due to a dubious email, the employee felt reassured during the video call with his "colleagues."


https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/law-and-crime/article/3250851/everyone-looked-real-multinational-firms-hong-kong-office-loses-hk200-million-after-scammers-stage?module=top_story&pgtype=homepage&firstTimeRegister=true


Is it just me or are scam texts / calls exponentially increasing for everyone overall? I've been getting dozens more impersonation messages.

HK$200 million lost in deepfake conference call scam in Hong Kong first

HK$200 million lost in deepfake conference call scam in Hong Kong first

Police sound alarm after employee tricked by digital recreation of company’s finance chief and others in video call.

scmp.com
7
6640
Sort by:
raspberryintSoftware Engineer  
It's honestly getting out of hand, there needs to be a government mandated solution to this. If you get caught doing this it should be a felony.
10
refer61614Software Engineer  
Pretty sure in this case it would be. What I want even more right now is the ability to stop robotexts and calls. Such a drain on society, one small wasted message at a time.
4

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,532