19g617l4fnlqu7 in
Working in Canada with USD salary
I am considering working for a US based company, from Canada, and they are offering to pay USD or CAD. Since my expense and income tax are all CAD, should I even consider USD? If so, why?
Salary is roughly the same after conversion.
22
10098
Sort by:
AldiniQuality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at CarMax
I would try to get paid in CAD. Less to worry about current conversion rate every time I need to make a withdrawal.
6
19g617l4fnlqu7Security Software Engineer at Autodesk
My thinking too, was wondering if there was an advantage I didn't figure out. Thx.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,470