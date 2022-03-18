Manoj Kumar in  
Management Consultant  

Need suggestion

Hello all,

I'm looking to switch my career from Tech consultant to strategic management consulting.

So I need to start from scratch.

Could you please suggest to me a roadmap to start and excel in this management consulting.

Thanks in advance.

1
1592
Sort by:
CoffeeplsSolution Architect  
https://hackingthecaseinterview.thinkific.com/pages/best-case-interview-books-review

These might be helpful when you come to the interview stages! But for me, watching those “day in the life of _______” helped me with making a switch from Business Analyst to Solutions Architect and I know there are a lot for management consulting roles.
2

About

Public

Management Consultant

Members

2,756