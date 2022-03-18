Manoj Kumar in
Need suggestion
Hello all,
I'm looking to switch my career from Tech consultant to strategic management consulting.
So I need to start from scratch.
Could you please suggest to me a roadmap to start and excel in this management consulting.
Thanks in advance.
1
1592
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Management Consultant
Members
2,756
These might be helpful when you come to the interview stages! But for me, watching those “day in the life of _______” helped me with making a switch from Business Analyst to Solutions Architect and I know there are a lot for management consulting roles.