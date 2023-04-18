BrooklynBroke in
HFT Interview to Get HFT Offer Difficulty Information Request
I have no experience in this domain. I heard how HFT interviews for SWE or Algo Developer are incredibly difficult to perform under and from that performance to get the written offer. Are these interviews 5x harder than a Google interview? I equate the difficulty of the successful interview performance similar to scoring a 780 to 800 on the GMAT or 178 to 180 on the LSAT. Does this analogy hold true?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
From a logistics standpoint, the analogy MIGHT hold true, but I don't know if it's the best analogy to use. HFT is just a bit of a different culture/priorities, it's like someone getting high math scores and low english scores and someone else doing the opposite, but they end up with the same score.
