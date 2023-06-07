SeekingKnowledge in  
 

Companies with flexible schedules?

Hi there,

Im interested in researching companies that offer a 9/80 or 4 day work week schedule. I had a 9/80 at my precious employer and honestly having thag extra day every so often felt game changer. Wanted to see other places that also do it for future recomendation
19g6vl1nzdqmcSoftware Engineer  
What's 9/80?
3
mythicalmanmonthProduct Manager  
Work 9 days per fortnight, 80 hours total.

