Companies with flexible schedules?
Hi there,
Im interested in researching companies that offer a 9/80 or 4 day work week schedule. I had a 9/80 at my precious employer and honestly having thag extra day every so often felt game changer. Wanted to see other places that also do it for future recomendation
What's 9/80?
Work 9 days per fortnight, 80 hours total.
