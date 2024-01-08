Maximizing 2024 for recruiting goals

Hi all,

I have been in my current situation for a while due to Visa/No Green card, and I believe this hostage position will finally end by next year!





My objective is to work in data-related position (Data Engineering or Data Science). I have worked on some projects personally and within my company, but I want to make sure that by 2025, I have everything positioned to be a good prospect for recruiters.





Currently, I'm a senior support engineer (7+year exp), handling several things but "not an expert in any", as some of you may relate.





I am certified for ML Specialty on AWS, Data Science on Azure, GCP Data Engineer, and others like Kubernetes, Terraform, etc.





MAANG (FAANG) would be amazing, but quite honestly, I just want to start gathering experience in a good company, grind my way up, and tackle interviews, etc.





How would you guys invest the next 12 months to gather the skills to be recruited and pass the respective interviews?







