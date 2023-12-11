AnxiousADHD in
Looking for advice for companies with good wlb in general
Hi team,
I have been at Amazon as a software engineer for about a year, but the past year has somehow dumped me deep in anxiety and depression despite my team supposedly has better wlb than average. I am considering taking a leave to take a break from all the stress I have accumulated.
Recently I have been told by several people in my circle that I should consider applying for other teams or companies that are more relaxing so that I can chill a little more to recover from the mental and physical effects of work. And I have finally decided that I would give it a go.
I am looking for some recommendations of companies and teams I can join. Currently I am thinking of trying Google, Microsoft, Uber, Lyft, Meta, Airbnb. Though more choices are appreciated.
The proportion of my priorities is 45% wlb, ,30% tc (preferably above 150k), 25% team.
YOE: 2
TC: 180k
xiomay312Software Engineer
Nice to know I'm not the only one feeling tired with all the accumulated work, we might just need some break or a new environtment, I wish you the best my man
AnxiousADHDSoftware Engineer
Thanks man, you too :)
